IRON MAIDEN This Week's "Noise Maker" On Pollstar's Live75 Chart; SCORPIONS Land At #2

Zac Brown Band moves into the #1 slot on Pollstar's Live75 chart after ranking second in the two most recent issues based on a sold ticket average of 16,026 from five shows on The Owl Tour that debuted earlier this year.

Iron Maiden is this week’s "Noise Maker", landing at #3 for their Legacy of the Beast tour. And in the #2 position, Scorpions!

