IRON MAIDEN Toasts Audience With World's Biggest Bottle Of Trooper Beer On Final Night Of Legacy Of The Beast European Tour; Video

Iron Maiden wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018 at The O2 in London, England on August 11th August. In the video below, Bruce Dickinson thanks fans and shares the world's biggest bottle of Trooper beer with his bandmates.

Says Bruce: "We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're fucking brilliant. Thank you all."