IRON MAIDEN, TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN Members Take Part In Jam Session (Photos)

System Of A Down bassist, Shavo Odadjian, took to Instagram to share photos from a jam session he took part in on December 29 with Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith, and Tool bassist Justin Chancellor (on drums).

Says Shavo: "Had the pleasure of jamming with a couple of legends last night. @misteradriansmith from @ironmaiden and #justinchancellor from @toolmusic . What a great night. Until next time."