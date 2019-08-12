IRON MAIDEN - Toronto Date In November Added To "An Evening With BRUCE DICKINSON" Spoken Word Tour; Ukraine Dates In March 2020
Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has added dates in Toronto (November 23) and the Ukraine (March 2020) to the current schedule for his What Does This Button Do? An Evening With Bruce Dickinson tour. The complete schedule can be found below.
Dates:
October
25 - O2 Universum, Prague, Czech Republic
26 - Lisinski, Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Vienna Stadhalle F, Vienna, Austria
November
2 - Congress Centre, Budapest, Hungary
4 - Pallas Theatre, Athens, Greece
13 - Madetoja Hall, Oulu, Finland
23 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto, Canada (New Date)
29 - Cartuja Center, Seville, Spain
December
1 - Hotel Catalonia Barcelona Plaza, Barcelona, Spain
7 - Teatro Principal – Alicante, Spain
8 - Alua Magna, Lisbon, Portugal
13 - National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
23 - National Palace of Culture, Sofia, Bulgaria
February
8 - Sala Radio, Bucharest, Romania
March
1 - Kyiv, PC of Aviation University, Ukraine (New Date)
2 - Kharkiv, Students Palace of NLU, Ukraine (New Date)
3 - Odesa, Philharmonic Hall, Ukraine (New Date)