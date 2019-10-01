IRON MAIDEN - Trooper And Robinsons Announce Limited Edition Collector Bottle Caps

To celebrate each of the iconic Iron Maiden studio albums, Trooper and Robinsons Brewery have launched exclusive collector bottle caps. Appearing on all Trooper beer from October, including limited edition Halloween inspired Day Of The Dead bottles, the unique bottle caps commemorate every record from Iron Maiden’s self-titled album, released in 1980 until 2015’s award-winning and #1 album, The Book Of Souls.

Around for a limited time only, two million of the collectable bottle caps will be available globally wherever Trooper beer in bottle is sold - but fans will have to be quick off the mark, as some cap designs are more difficult to find than others.

Collectors can also buy an exclusive collector frame from Robinson’s Brewery to showcase their bottle caps. The launch of the limited edition bottle caps coincide with Iron Maiden’s ongoing Legacy Of The Beast Tour and the recently released studio collection.

Sam Kennerley, Trooper Brand Manager, said: “Iron Maiden and Trooper fans are some of the most dedicated and passionate in the world, so we wanted to create something completely new and different for them. Iron Maiden is so iconic and distinctive, and creating the bottle caps is just one of the ways we wanted to celebrate the band and its amazing artwork.”

To buy your collector frame now from Robinsons Brewery, click here.