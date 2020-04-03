IRON MAIDEN Trooper Beer Launch Official Facebook, Instagram Sites In Canada

Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer has officially launched Canadian Facebook and Instagram sites which will provide up-to-date information about the band’s official beers.

Trooper Beer has just aligned with a new agency (Universal Exports) in Canada which will vastly improve the availability of the flagship Trooper beer and Sun And Steel, the new Saké infused lager. “Fans can help by asking for the beers at their local LCBO, SAQ or Beer Store,” a Canadian Trooper rep tells BraveWords. "Trooper Ale (in 330ml bottles) will become available at the Beer Store by the summer. And Fear Of The Dark will be available later this year!"

As the Covid-19 predicament extends, Trooper Beer is still available across Canada for purchase in-store or online. Once the situation starts to clear, watch for BraveWords-sponsored Trooper beer events across the country.

Stay tuned and up the irons!