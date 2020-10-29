IRON MAIDEN - UK Horror Director's Halloween Pumpkin Carving Made Into Legacy Of The Beast Game Character; Video

Acclaimed UK horror director, Corin Hardy, carved a Halloween pumpkin that was then made into an actual character in the award winning Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game.

A message states: "This Halloween we are proud to showcase a premiere character collaboration with Corin Hardy, Director (The Nun, Gangs of London). Watch the video below to find out more."

Challenge The Edless Horseman: This gruesome specter sits astride a hellish steed and sows chaos wherever he rides.

Their Lead Designer personally created the Horseman’s kit: "The Edless Horseman is all about stunning the enemy and punishing them through Fear. The name of the Edless Horseman's passive is obviously from the track 'Los'er Words' (Big 'Orra) and I was jamming to that a bunch while designing his attacks!"

Armed with a explosive pumpkin head, this character’s wields was designed by none other than Iron Maiden fanatic and acclaimed horror director Corin Hardy!

Dracula’s Return Dungeon Explore a new Halloween dungeon and faceoff against terrifying creatures of the night! Brace yourself for a pun-filled murder mystery set in a Sleepy Hollow themed environment. Battle to win Halloween Souls which give an exclusive chance at X Factor Eddie and the Edless Horseman, plus an increased chance at previous seasonal characters such as werewolves, pumpkins, Count Dracula, and more!