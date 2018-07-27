IRON MAIDEN - Unboxing Stern's Premium Legacy Of The Beast-Themed Pinball Machine; Video

IGN has posted an unboxing video for Stern's premium Iron Maiden pinball machine. Check it out below:

Stern Pinball, Inc., the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines, recently released a "making of video" for their new line of Legacy Of The Beast pinball machines that honour Iron Maiden. Find the clip below.

Formed in 1975, Iron Maiden led the wave of British heavy metal music and became a global institution. Over the course of 40 years the band has come to embody a spirit of fearless creative independence, ferocious dedication to fans, and a cheerful indifference to critics. Iron Maiden has built a following that reaches every culture, generation, and time zone. With over 90 million album sales, more than 2,000 live performances in 63 countries, tens of millions of fans and 16 studio albums of unerring quality, Iron Maiden has more than earned its proudly-held status as one of the most influential and revered bands of all time.

The Iron Maiden pinball machines aim to reflect the same excitement, energy, and experience of a live Iron Maiden concert. Players will immerse themselves in an interactive Iron Maiden universe transforming into various forms of Eddie, the band’s legendary mascot. Players, as Eddie, will embark on a quest to defeat the Beast and his minions across the Legacy Of The Beast mobile game and comic book world. Iron Maiden pinball entertains with an amazing array of modern and classic features, making it suitable for all skill levels.

“Iron Maiden is one of the most iconic bands of all time and we’re excited to have Eddie join the ranks of Stern Pinball’s rock and roll lineup,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models feature stunning and distinctive hand-drawn art by renowned illustrator and Iron Maiden fan Jeremy Packer, a.k.a. Zombie Yeti. All models include twelve Iron Maiden songs:

"Aces High"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Trooper"

"Wasted Years"

"Can I Play With Madness"

"Number Of The Beast"

"Run To The Hills"

"Powerslave"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Rime Of The Ancient Mariner"

"Fear Of The Dark"

On all models, players will go to battle as Eddie with the help of four flippers, two spinners, a set of 3-bank drop targets, metal and wireform ramps, a captive ball mechanism, a dual up-post lock mechanism, and a center bullseye target.

The Premium and Limited Edition models also feature an interactive sarcophagus ball lock, a motorized secret tomb entrance, a controlled middle pharaoh laser-cut metal ramp that raises to reveal the underworld scoop, a dual sensing Newton ball, and two custom Eddie sculpts.

The Limited Edition, limited to 500 units globally and in perpetuity, includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass and an upgraded sound system featuring an improved speaker cabinet and high quality JBL branded backbox speakers.

Complementing the immersive theme and exciting gameplay experience, Stern Pinball’s powerful SPIKE™ electronics hardware system enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations on the high-definition video display. SPIKE™ reduces system complexity and energy usage resulting in enhanced reliability and simplified servicing. The state-of-the-art electronic system also powers a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations.

