IRON MAIDEN Upload New Video Impressions From Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018

July 3, 2018, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal iron maiden

Iron Maiden, currently out on their Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018, have uploaded two video from the tour.

"No climbing like a monkey on this tour? Think again...":

"Followers of our YouTube channel might remember Eddie having a few issues with stage manager Rik on the last tour. Well... relations have not improved.":

The tour lands at AccorHotel Arena in Paris, France on Thursday, July 5th. Find Iron Maiden's complete tour schedule at this location.



