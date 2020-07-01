IRON MAIDEN’s ADRIAN SMITH Reveals Refreshed Jackson Guitars Lineup Of USA Signature Models; Video

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith’s refreshed signature lineup with Jackson Guitars features a key upgrade to both the USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SD and USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDM models.

Designed for Smith’s demanding studio and live needs, the USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SD and USA Signature Adrian Smith San Dimas SDM feature a resonant, lightweight alder body, graphite-reinforced bolt-on quarter sawn maple neck with a hand-rubbed urethane back finish, 12"-16" compound radius fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays, and an all-new heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel to make neck relief tweaks much more convenient.

“The nice thing is I pick one of these guitars out of the box and it’s like putting on a comfortable pair of jeans,” said Smith in this quick video. “Right away, I am totally comfortable with it, but it has the new feature of the adjustable truss rod thumbwheel so instead of having to take the neck off, you can just adjust it, which is a great feature.”

Find more information on JacksonGuitars.com.