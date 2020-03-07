IRON MAIDEN’s BRUCE DICKINSON Blasts Singers Who Use Teleprompters – “I Don’t Use An Autocue On Stage”

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson was highly critical of singers who use Teleprompters during live concerts. Dickinson spoke about the topic during his spoken-word show last night, March 6, at CinemaxX Hamburg-Dammtor in Hamburg, Germany.

Dickinson said, "I don't use an autocue on stage. A lot of singers now, they just have the words there: 'Breaking the law, breaking the law, breaking the law, breaking the law, breaking the law, breaking the law, breaking the law.' Breaking the what? 'Breaking the law. Breaking the law.'"

Dickinson performed an a cappella version of “Tears Of The Dragon”, from his 1994 solo album Balls To Picasso, at the end of his spoken word show at Global Expo in Warsaw, Poland on March 5. Watch fan-filmed video below:

