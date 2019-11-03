IRON MAIDEN’s Bruce Dickinson Faces £90 Million Divorce Battle After Split With Wife Of 29 Years

According to the UK's Daily Mail, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson could be facing a multi-million pound divorce battle with his wife of almost 30 years.

Divorce proceedings had not begun but it has now been revealed he has moved in with 'superfan' Leana Dolci, a blonde fitness instructor 15 years his junior, at her Paris home.



Dickinson quietly parted ways with the mother of his three children Paddy Bowden last year. Should he or his estranged wife file for divorce, the 61-year-old could face seeing his £90 million fortune carved up between the two parties.

Dickinson previously told BBC Radio 2 that he has tried to keep his family life largely out of public view.

“There's no need for it, really,” he said. “And I think there's a belief that that nastiness somehow sells books. And I'm not sure one, that it does, and two, that it's particularly the sort of book that I want to be a part of. So I made the decision that, in amongst not being horrid to people, 'cause there's no point, at the same time, I thought, well, I also don't want to tell confidences about other people's lives.”

