IRON MAIDEN’s BRUCE DICKINSON Recalls The Number Of The Beast Era - “I Bought A House Because I Knew We Would Be Getting A Lot Of Royalties”

Berlin’s Star FM conducted a two-part podcast with Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, conducted by Jakob Kranz of the Heavy Hour show.

In part two, Dickinson recalls The Number Of The Beast era and tour saying he bought a house halfway through the tour because “I knew we would be getting a lot of royalites.”

World Of Warplanes has teamed up with Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson to produce a series of educational videos on World War II combat aircraft, reports Videogamer.com.

Why enlist a heavy metal vocalist to talk about a video game, you ask? Well, Bruce happens to be not only a well-known World War II aviation aficionado, but he's also a pilot. Plus, his band did that song "Aces High", too. In fact, developer Wargaming has actually cobbled together a new World Of Warplanes video set to the track, which features in-game combat footage spliced with actual gun camera action from the conflict.

"We are all delighted that Bruce has brought his enthusiasm and expertise to World Of Warplanes with these informative videos which he has delivered in his own inimitable style," commented Wargaming's Global Marketing Director, Al King. "As well as the diaries and the "Aces High" tribute, we are also introducing a renovated hangar subtly branded with iconic Iron Maiden imagery. It’s unlike anything the game’s ever had before and we hope Maiden fans will have fun spotting the various Easter eggs hidden throughout!"

Dickinson's first video sees him chatting about the Hawker Hurricane, a classic aircraft that is often overshadowed by the Spitfire but was actually the main workhorse of the RAF during the Battle Of Britain.