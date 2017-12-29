IRON MAIDEN’s BRUCE DICKINSON – “You Can’t Really Assimilate Maiden Into A Movement; We’re A Completely Stand-Alone Unit”
In a new interview with Newsweek, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson spoke about Maiden falling into a certain category of music while promoting his new autobiography, What Does This Button Do?
“I came up with the phrase ‘theater of the mind’ because Maiden’s music runs the gamut of all the emotions. You close your eyes and on a track like ‘Aces High,’ you’re there, you’re sittin’ in the cockpit, guns blazing. ‘Revelations’ is like being in a church.
“So when I was involved in writing songs, and even when I wasn’t involved in the writing, I would think, I have to see the movie in my head, of what I’m singing about, you know? And I genuinely believe that that communicates itself to an audience. They see what they want to see. I don’t know what’s going on in their heads, but we must be doing something right because they’re coming back.”
Following the massively successful global tour of 2016/17 in support of their sixteenth studio album The Book Of Souls, Iron Maiden will take to the road again in 2018 with a series of arena and festival shows in Europe on the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, opening in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26th and finishing at the O2 Arena, in London.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be found here. A tour trailer can be found below.
Legacy Of The Beast 2018 tour dates:
May
26 - Saku Arena - Tallinn, Estonia
28 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland
29 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland
June
1 - Tele2 Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
3 - Dahls Arena - Trondheim Rocks, Norway
5 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden
9 - Rockavaria, Königsplatz - Munich, Germany
10 - Expo Plaza - Hannover, Germany
13 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany
16 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy
17 - Novarock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria
20 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic
22 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
24 - Hellfest - Clisson, France
26 - Geneva Arena - Geneva, Switzerland
28 - Volt Festival - Sopron, Hungary
30 - Messegelaende - Freiburg, Germany
July
1 - Gelredome - Arnhem, Holland
5 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France
6 - Accorshotel Arena - Paris, France
9 - San Siro Ippodromo - Milan, Italy
10 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland
13 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal
14 - Wanda Metropolitano Stadium - Madrid, Spain
17 - Piazza Dellã Unita D'italia - Trieste, Italy
20 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Zagreb Arena - Zagreb, Croatia
27 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland
31 - Metro Radio Arena - Newcastle, England
August
2 - Sse Arena - Belfast, Northern Ireland
4 - Exhibition & Conference Centre - Aberdeen, Scotland
6 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England
7 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, England
10 - O2 Arena - London, England
11 - O2 Arena - London, England