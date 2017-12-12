IRON MAIDEN’s Legacy Of The Beast - The Magus Corrupt Droid Attacks; Video

Lend a helping hand! The Magus Corrupt Droid's basic attack has a 25% chance to revive a random ally in Iron Maiden's Legacy Of The Beast, now available on Android and iOS.

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

See Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.