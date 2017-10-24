IRON MAIDEN’s Legacy Of The Beast - The Sentinel Mayan Priestess Strikes!; Video

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast mobile game is now available on iOS and Android platforms. Get more game tips in the new video below:

Developed in close collaboration with Iron Maiden's management, players take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie, in his many forms - each with unique abilities. Players explore new worlds, travel through time, and battle a cast of dramatic and engaging characters drawn from the expansive catalogue of Maiden's albums and art. Gameplay is enhanced with a soundtrack using songs spanning the band's entire career, including previously unheard live recordings of Iron Maiden classics adapted for the game by engineer Tony Newton under the close scrutiny of bassist and founding member Steve Harris.

Check out previous videos below, and see Ironmaidenlegacy.com for more details.