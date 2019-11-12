IRON MAIDEN’s NICKO MCBRAIN Announces Endorsement Of British Drum Co.
Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain will be stepping behind a new kit. After a long relationship with Sonor, McBrain will now be using drums manufactured by British Drum Co.
Honoured to be at the official launch of Nicko McBrain joining British Drum Co as their new artist and international ambassador ! Great to see so many friends and familiar faces Big things are happening for this awesome drum company from my hometown.
The British Drum Co. was founded by former employees of Premier, the company that endorsed McBrain until 2014, when they went out of business.