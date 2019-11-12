IRON MAIDEN’s NICKO MCBRAIN Announces Endorsement Of British Drum Co.

Honoured to be at the official launch of Nicko McBrain joining British Drum Co as their new artist and international ambassador ! Great to see so many friends and familiar faces Big things are happening for this awesome drum company from my hometown. 😎🤘🖤🥁 . #bdcxnicko . . #drums #drummer #drummers #drumsofinstagram #drummersofinstagram #drumporn #drumkit #drumfam #instadrums #lovedrums #bdc #madeinbritain #nickomcbrain #drumone #stockport #ironmaiden #lotb #robinsons #trooper #paiste

A post shared by Pesky (@peskydrummer) on Nov 12, 2019 at 2:39pm PST