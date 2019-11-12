IRON MAIDEN’s NICKO MCBRAIN Announces Endorsement Of British Drum Co.

Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain will be stepping behind a new kit. After a long relationship with Sonor, McBrain will now be using drums manufactured by British Drum Co. 

The British Drum Co. was founded by former employees of Premier, the company that endorsed McBrain until 2014, when they went out of business.



