IRON MAIDEN’s STEVE HARRIS Discusses BLAZE BAYLEY Records – “They Stand Out To Me As Most Our Other Albums”

Guesting On SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation; Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris discussed the band playing two songs from the Blaze Bayley era during their Legacy Of The Beast Tour; notably “The Clansman” and “Sign Of The Cross”.

Harris spoke if he still enjoys the material from those years saying, "Oh, definitely. I said at the time that I thought a lot of people would, in the future, get into those albums a lot more and maybe understand 'em a bit more and give 'em more of a chance. And that's what's happening — loads of people are really enjoying those albums more now. I think there's some really, really good songs on both those albums, and they stand out to me as most of our other albums. But it's like anything; I think you need to hear the stuff a few times, and I think a lot of people couldn't get past the fact that we had a different singer, and it was one of those things. But it was well received more in the rest of the world, really; the U.S. was a little bit more awkward. But I think a lot more people are finding that they're giving it a second chance, if you like, and actually really enjoying 'em."

On July 30th, Iron Maiden performed at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Aces High"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"2 Minutes To Midnight"

"The Clansman"

"The Trooper"

"Revelations"

"For The Greater Good Of God"

"The Wicker Man"

"Sign Of The Cross"

"Flight Of Icarus"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"The Number Of The Beast"

"Iron Maiden"

Encore:

"The Evil That Men Do"

"Hallowed Be They Name"

"Run To The Hills"

British metal legends Iron Maiden are performing not just one, but TWO shows at the Budweiser stage in Toronto on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th. Put on your drinking cap because prior to the band hitting the stage, Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer and BraveWords are hosting pre-party bashes at the Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar in downtown Toronto from 4Pm to 7PM on both days!

Get there early because there will be lots of prizes and Trooper swag!

What: Iron Maiden Trooper Beer Pre-Party

When: Friday, August 9th + Saturday, August 10th

Time: 4Pm to 7PM

Where: Bovine Sex Club’s Tiki Bar (542 Queen St. West downtown Toronto)

For more info visit the event page on Facebook and Trooper beer here!