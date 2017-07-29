IRON MAIDEN’s STEVE HARRIS Issues Update On BRITISH LION – “We’re Going In To Do Some Backing Tracks For The Next Album”

In a new interview with Planet Rock’s Paul Anthony, Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris provided an update on the upcoming British Lion album and status of the previously announced British Lion live album.

Harris responded, “It all got put on the backburner for a little while, unfortunately, because… Well, it's not 'unfortunately,' but the dayjob comes first, so something else cropped up with Maiden that needed to be done. So I did all that. It is what it is. So it's just been put back a bit later. But I will get around to doing it, but it's just not… I'm not doing it when I thought I was gonna be doing it. So, yeah, it'll still happen. And straight after this tour, we're going in to do some backing tracks for the next album as well, studio album, so at least we'll get some of that done. And we'll just get it done bit by bit. I've just gotta try to cram things in, really."

British Lion’s first album was released in 2012 via Universal Music.