IRON MAIDEN’s Trooper Beer - The Collection Box Invades Canada!

Iron Maiden Trooper beer fans can rejoice as the Limited Edition Trooper Collection Box is now available in Newfound and Labrador, as Universal Exports/Iron Maiden Beer Canada slowly rolls out across Canada. The Limited Edition Trooper Collection Box (12x330ml) is the ideal gift for the Trooper fan and collector.





The Limited Edition Trooper Collection Box contains two bottles each of:

Trooper – 4.7% - Premium British Beer (first released in 2013)

Trooper 666 – 6.6% Premium British Beer brewed at a higher gravity (first released in 2015)

Trooper Red ‘N’ Black – 6.8% British porter (first released in 2016)

Trooper Hallowed – 6.0% Belgium style hybrid ale (first released in 2017)

Trooper Light Brigade – 4.1% golden beer in collaboration with Help for Heroes (first released in 2018)

Trooper Sun and Steel – 4.8% sake infused pilsner (first released in 2019)

