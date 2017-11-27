IRON MONKEY Announce UK Headline Dates

Cult UK doom/sludge outfit Iron Monkey has announced three headline, UK tour dates in April 2018. Tickets on sale Wednesday, November 29th at 10 AM GMT. A full list of confirmed concerts is available below.

9-13 is available on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and all retail outlets here.

After disbanding in 1999 due to the death of their original singer J.P. Morrow, the group has reformed for phase two of their mission. Recorded in their hometown of Nottingham in spring 2017 A.D. with producer Johnny A. Carter, 9-13 is nine songs and 48 minutes of total nihilism. Now older, more cynical and more isolationist, Iron Monkey are back to usurp the scene, then crush its skull. Without question, their most focused, aggressive and direct material to date, 9-13 is an all-out assault of violent hatred and nightmarish negativity. Recommended listening for fans of pain, suffering, and misanthropy.

Dates:

April

13 – Manchester, UK – Rescue Rooms

14 – London, UK – The Underworld

21 – Manchester, UK – Ruby Lounge

