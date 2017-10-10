IRON MONKEY Debut “Crown Of Electrodes” Music Video

Cult UK doom/sludge outfit Iron Monkey has released a music video for “Crown Of Electrodes”, the opening track of their first new full-length in almost two decades. Watch below.

After disbanding in 1999 due to the death of their original singer J.P. Morrow, the group has reformed for phase two of their mission. Recorded in their hometown of Nottingham in spring 2017 A.D. with producer Johnny A. Carter, 9-13 is nine songs and 48 minutes of total nihilism. Now older, more cynical and more isolationist, Iron Monkey are back to usurp the scene, then crush its skull. Without question, their most focused, aggressive and direct material to date, 9-13 is an all-out assault of violent hatred and nightmarish negativity. Recommended listening for fans of pain, suffering, and misanthropy.

9-13 is set for release on October 20th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com here and all retail outlets here.

9-13 tracklisting:

“Crown Of Electrodes”

“OmegaMangler”

“9-13”

“Toadcrucifier - R.I.P.P.E.R.”

“Destroyer”

“Mortarhex”

“The Rope”

“Doomsday Impulse Multiplier”

“Moreland St. Hammervortex”

“Crown Of Electrodes” video:

"9-13" video:

“OmegaMangler”:

(Photo - Ralph Barklam)