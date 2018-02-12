IRON REAGAN And GATECREEPER Each Streaming Songs From Upcoming Split LP; Audio

East Coast crossover titans Iron Reagan and rising Sonoran death metallers Gatecreeper unite for a split recording of cranium crushing proportions. Across eight new tracks of auditory and lyrical venom, both bands showcase why they're two of the most talked about groups in extreme metal today. The split LP, mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studios, is due out March 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.

Stream Iron Reagan’s new track “Warning” and Gatecreeper’s “Dead Inside” below.

Iron Reagan kick off their brief East Coast headline tour tomorrow in Washington D.C. and consists of five intimate concerts ending January 14th in Richmond, VA. Gatecreeper will perform an exclusive headline concert on January 27th at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY. The band has also announced two February concerts in Arizona with label-mates Mammoth Grinder plus festival appearances at Modified Ghost Festival III and Northwest Terror Fest.

Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper’s split LP is due out March 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

Side A - Iron Reagan

"Warning"

"Paper Shredder"

"Take the Fall"

"Proudly Unaccountable"

"Burn for This"

"Warning":

"Paper Shredder":

Side B - Gatecreeper

"Daybreak" (Intro)

"Dead Inside"

"War Has Begun"

"Dead Inside":

"War Has Begun":



