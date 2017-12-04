IRON REAGAN Announce 2018 East Coast Headline Tour Dates

Richmond’s Iron Reagan have announced 2018 East Coast headline tour dates in support of their recently released Crossover Ministry full-length. The brief tour begins January 10th in Teaneck, NJ and ends January 14th in Richmond, VA. Tour support will be provided by Despise You, Cemetery Piss and Left Cross. A full list of tour dates is available below.

January

10 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

11 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

14 - Richmond, VA - Champion Brewery

Iron Reagan is:

Tony Foresta - Vocals

Mark Bronzino - Guitar

Landphil Hall - Guitar

Rob Skotis - Bass

Ryan Parrish - Drums

(Photo - Callum McMillam)