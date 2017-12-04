IRON REAGAN Announce 2018 East Coast Headline Tour Dates

December 4, 2017, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal iron reagan

IRON REAGAN Announce 2018 East Coast Headline Tour Dates

Richmond’s Iron Reagan have announced 2018 East Coast headline tour dates in support of their recently released Crossover Ministry full-length. The brief tour begins January 10th in Teaneck, NJ and ends January 14th in Richmond, VA. Tour support will be provided by Despise You, Cemetery Piss and Left Cross. A full list of tour dates is available below.

January
10 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
11 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
13 - Reading, PA - Reverb
14 - Richmond, VA - Champion Brewery

Iron Reagan is:

Tony Foresta - Vocals
Mark Bronzino - Guitar
Landphil Hall - Guitar
Rob Skotis - Bass
Ryan Parrish - Drums

(Photo - Callum McMillam)

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

Latest Reviews