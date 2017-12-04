IRON REAGAN Announce 2018 East Coast Headline Tour Dates
December 4, 2017, 26 minutes ago
Richmond’s Iron Reagan have announced 2018 East Coast headline tour dates in support of their recently released Crossover Ministry full-length. The brief tour begins January 10th in Teaneck, NJ and ends January 14th in Richmond, VA. Tour support will be provided by Despise You, Cemetery Piss and Left Cross. A full list of tour dates is available below.
January
10 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
11 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar
13 - Reading, PA - Reverb
14 - Richmond, VA - Champion Brewery
Iron Reagan is:
Tony Foresta - Vocals
Mark Bronzino - Guitar
Landphil Hall - Guitar
Rob Skotis - Bass
Ryan Parrish - Drums
(Photo - Callum McMillam)