IRON REAGAN Announce European Headline Dates

Richmond crossover deviants Iron Reagan have announced European Summer headlining tour dates. The tour begins June 28th at Download Madrid and ends July 14th at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, NL. Includes additional festival appearances at Jera On Air and Mighty Sounds Festival.

Dates:

June

28 – Madrid, Spain – Download Madrid 2018

30 – Munster, Germany – Vainstream

July

1 – Weinheim, Germany – Café Central

3 – Rimini, Italy – Becky Bay

4 – Milano, Italy – Carroponte

5 – Chemnitz, Germany – AJZ Talschock

6 – Berlin, Germany – S036

9 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

11 – Hamburg, Germany – Monkeys Club

12 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka

13 – Tabor, Czech Republic – Mighty Sounds Festival

14 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest