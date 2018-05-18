IRON REAGAN Announce European Headline Dates
May 18, 2018, an hour ago
Richmond crossover deviants Iron Reagan have announced European Summer headlining tour dates. The tour begins June 28th at Download Madrid and ends July 14th at Dynamo Metal Fest in Eindhoven, NL. Includes additional festival appearances at Jera On Air and Mighty Sounds Festival.
Dates:
June
28 – Madrid, Spain – Download Madrid 2018
30 – Munster, Germany – Vainstream
July
1 – Weinheim, Germany – Café Central
3 – Rimini, Italy – Becky Bay
4 – Milano, Italy – Carroponte
5 – Chemnitz, Germany – AJZ Talschock
6 – Berlin, Germany – S036
9 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage
11 – Hamburg, Germany – Monkeys Club
12 – Warsaw, Poland – Hydrozagadka
13 – Tabor, Czech Republic – Mighty Sounds Festival
14 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest