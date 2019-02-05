IRON REAGAN Announce North American Headline Tour With SACRED REICH
February 5, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Richmond crossover deviants Iron Reagan have announced North American headline tour dates with Sacred Reich. The tour begins May 9th in Asbury Park, NJ and ends May 19th in Brooklyn NY. Additional support will be provided by Leeway and Enforced.
Additionally, Iron Reagan return to the road next month in Europe with Madball (March 7-17) and the US with Sick Of I All (March 21-31).
North American dates with Sacred Reich, Leeway & Enforced are listed below.
May
9 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents
10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
11 - Baltimore, MD - Metro
12 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom
14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
16 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
17 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
18 - Montreal, QC - Pouzza Fest *
19 - Brooklyn, NY - Black & Blue Bowl *
* - Iron Reagan Only
(Photo - Dennis Williford)