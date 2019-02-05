IRON REAGAN Announce North American Headline Tour With SACRED REICH

Richmond crossover deviants Iron Reagan have announced North American headline tour dates with Sacred Reich. The tour begins May 9th in Asbury Park, NJ and ends May 19th in Brooklyn NY. Additional support will be provided by Leeway and Enforced.

Additionally, Iron Reagan return to the road next month in Europe with Madball (March 7-17) and the US with Sick Of I All (March 21-31).

North American dates with Sacred Reich, Leeway & Enforced are listed below.

May

9 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

11 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

12 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

14 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

16 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

17 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

18 - Montreal, QC - Pouzza Fest *

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Black & Blue Bowl *

* - Iron Reagan Only

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

(Photo - Dennis Williford)