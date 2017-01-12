IRON REAGAN Debut “Bleed The Fifth” Music Video; New Tour Dates Announced

Iron Reagan have released a video for “Bleed The Fifth”, a track from their third full-length album, Crossover Ministry, out on February 3rd via Relapse. Watch the new clip below.

Recorded by guitarist Phil “Landphil” Hall and mixed by Kurt Ballou, Crossover Ministry features 30 minutes of relentlessly catchy riffs and irresistibly mosh-ready breakdowns paired with lyrics that run the gamut from satyrical to serious. In the wake of one of the most controversial presidential elections in American history, Crossover Ministry couldn’t have come at a better time.

Pre-order the new album at this location.

Tracklisting:

“A Dying World”

“You Never Learn”

“Grim Business”

“Dead With My Friends”

“No Sell”

“Condition Evolution”

“Fuck The Neighbors”

“Power Of The Skull”

“Crossover Ministry”

“More War”

“Blatant Violence”

“Parents Of Tomorrow”

“Bleed The Fifth”

“Megachurch”

“Shame Spiral”

“Dogsnotgods”

“Eat Or Be Eaten”

“Twist Your Fate”

“Bleed The Fifth” video;

“Grim Business”:

"A Dying World":

Infomercial:

Audio samples:

Crossover Ministry by Iron Reagan

Iron Reagan has also announced new Southeast US tour dates with support from Night Birds and label-mates Wrong on select dates following the North American tour with Power Trip. A full tour schedule can be found below.

February (with Power Trip)

22 - Nashville, TN - The End (no Power Trip)

24 - Houston, TX - Walter's

25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

27 - Raleigh, NC - Kings *

28 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry *+

March (with Power Trip)

1 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage *+

2 - New York, NY - Marlin Room +&

3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit +$

4 - Cleveland, OH - Now That’s Class +$

7 - Boston, MA - Elk’s Lodge

8 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

9 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11 - Detroit, MI - Marble Bar

12 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock

14 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

16 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

* with Genocide Pact

+ withConcealed Blade

& with Krimewatch

$ with Protester

March

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub (with Wrong)

23 - Miami, FL - Churchill’s (with Wrong)

24 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Wrong)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

(Photo - Dennis Williford)