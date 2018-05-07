IRON REAGAN Live At Brooklyn Bazaar; Video Of Full Set Streaming

East Coast crossover titans Iron Reagan performed at Brooklyn Bazaar on January 12th. Video footage of the full set, filmed by Maximum Volume Silence, is available below:

Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper recently united for a split recording of cranium crushing proportions. Across eight new tracks of auditory and lyrical venom, both bands showcase why they're two of the most talked about groups in extreme metal today. The split LP, mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studios, was released back in March via Relapse Records.

Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.

Check out a full stream of the album below: