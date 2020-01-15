IRON REAGAN Part Ways With Bassist ROB SKOTIS - "We Do Not Condone Predatory Behavior"

Richmond crossover deviants, Iron Reagan, have parted ways with bassist Rob Skotis. The band have issued the following statement:

"Effectively immediately Robert Skotis is no longer an active member of Iron Reagan. We apologize for our delayed response to the allegations against him and hope we haven't caused any further harm by not responding until now. We do not condone predatory behavior and would not knowingly associate ourselves with someone we felt was a threat or a danger to anyone.

"We encourage Rob to make a public statement to clarify this situation to us and the rest of the world."



Rob Skotis has since issued the following:

"Dearest friends,

"As some of you know, I have recently been blindsided by a baseless attack from an anonymous twitter account. This is a nameless and faceless account, whose sole purpose is to smear local RVA business owners.

"Unfortunately, this slanderous accusation has created enough noise to cause me to be alienated from my beloved restaurant, and compelled me to at least temporarily step back from my role in Iron Reagan.

"This entire episode has been unspeakably painful and confusing. The one thing I can say with absolute certainty is that no part of this allegation is true.

I strongly encourage everybody to consider the source of these fabrications and ask that you do not rush to judgement. Thank you friends and family, for continuing to support me through this difficult time. fabrications and ask that you do not rush to judgement. Thank you friends and family, for continuing to support me through this difficult time."



(Photo - Dennis Williford)