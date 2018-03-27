IRON REAGAN Performs "Bleed The Fifth" / "Condition Evolution" Live At Brooklyn Bazaar; Official Video Streaming

East Coast crossover titans Iron Reagan performed "Bleed The Fifth" / "Condition Evolution" at Brooklyn Bazaar on January 12th. Video footage, filmed by Maximum Volume Silence, is available below:

Iron Reagan and Gatecreeper unite for a split recording of cranium crushing proportions. Across eight new tracks of auditory and lyrical venom, both bands showcase why they're two of the most talked about groups in extreme metal today. The split LP, mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studios, is out now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.

Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

Side A - Iron Reagan

"Warning"

"Paper Shredder"

"Take The Fall"

"Proudly Unaccountable"

"Burn For This"

"Take The Fall":

"Warning":

"Paper Shredder":

Side B - Gatecreeper

"Daybreak" (Intro)

"Dead Inside"

"War Has Begun"

"Dead Inside":

"War Has Begun":