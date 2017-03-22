IRON REAGAN's Tony Foresta Discusses Touring - “You’re Not Making Money Off Selling Records, You Got To Get On The Road And Hustle”; Video

In the video below, Iron Reagan’s Tony Foresta talks to BangerTV's Daniel Dekay about life on the road and how - even when your drummer gets stopped at the border - the show must go on.

Released on February 3rd via Relapse Records, Iron Reagan’s new album, Crossover Ministry, is comprised of 18 tracks in just thirty minutes. Mixed by Kurt Ballou and recorded by Iron Reagan guitarist Phil “Landphil” Hall, the album is a further continuation of the band’s punchy, thrashy gallops and unique hardcore punk attitude.

Tracklisting:

“A Dying World”

“You Never Learn”

“Grim Business”

“Dead With My Friends”

“No Sell”

“Condition Evolution”

“Fuck The Neighbors”

“Power Of The Skull”

“Crossover Ministry”

“More War”

“Blatant Violence”

“Parents Of Tomorrow”

“Bleed The Fifth”

“Megachurch”

“Shame Spiral”

“Dogsnotgods”

“Eat Or Be Eaten”

“Twist Your Fate”

“A Dying World” video:

“Fuck The Neighbors” video:

“Bleed The Fifth” video:

Album stream:

Tour dates:

March

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub (with Wrong)

23 - Miami, FL - Churchill’s (with Wrong)

24 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (with Wrong)

25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger