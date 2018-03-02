IRON REAGAN Streaming “Take The Fall” Music Video

East Coast crossover titans Iron Reagan and rising Sonoran death metallers Gatecreeper unite for a split recording of cranium crushing proportions. Across eight new tracks of auditory and lyrical venom, both bands showcase why they're two of the most talked about groups in extreme metal today. The split LP, mixed by Kurt Ballou at Godcity Studios, is out today, March 2nd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records.

Stream Iron Reagan’s new video for "Take The Fall" below:

Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads via Iron Reagan’s Bandcamp here and Gatecreeper’s Bandcamp here.

Tracklisting:

Side A - Iron Reagan

"Warning"

"Paper Shredder"

"Take the Fall"

"Proudly Unaccountable"

"Burn for This"

Side B - Gatecreeper

"Daybreak" (Intro)

"Dead Inside"

"War Has Begun"

