March 8, 2019, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal iron savior

IRON SAVIOR Debuts "Stand Up And Fight" Music Video

German power metal band, Iron Savior, have released a video for "Stand Up And Fight", featured on their new album, Kill Or Get Killed, out today via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Kill Or Get Killed"
"Roaring Thunder"
"Eternal Quest"
"From Dust And Ruble"
"Sinner Or Saint"
"Stand Up And Fight"
"Heroes Ascending"
"Never Stop Believing"
"Until We Meet Again"
"Legends Of Glory"
"Sin City" (AC/DC cover, bonus track)

"Stand Up And Fight" video:

"Kill Or Get Killed" video:

"Roaring Thunder" lyric video:

"Eternal Quest":



