IRON SAVIOR Give Early Material A Sonic Upgrade; Reforged - Riding On Fire Album Due In December

Hamburg based power metal band, Iron Savior, was facing a problem: what to do when your early albums are not available regularly anymore but a re-issue is not possible due to legal reasons? Well, the decision was made to use this situation to give the material a sonic upgrade.

“We can’t re-release our albums from the Noise Records years in their initial form”, band boss Piet Sielck says, “but we are free to re-record songs from these albums. We’ve approached this challenge with a lot of enthusiasm.”

What Sielck refers to, became a 19 tracks strong double album, now titled Reforged - Riding On Fire, which consists of the best and most popular songs Iron Savior have released so far. These 2017 re-recordings come with a much more powerful sound of course, but the band managed the task to keep the songs’ character and feel.

Demand is steadily rising: especially after the band’s latest album Titancraft (2016), which became the biggest chart success in their history, new fans wanted to discover the band’s catalogue. They’ll now get the best 19 tracks with an upgraded sound - of course mixed by Piet Sielck.

Tracklisting:

“Riding On Fire”

“Battering Ram”

“Brave New World”

“Prisoner Of The Void”

“Titans Of Our Time”

“Eye To Eye”

“For The World”

“Mindfeeder”

“Watcher In The Skye”

“Mind Over Matter”

“Warrior”

“Iron Savior”

“Tales Of The Bold”

“No Heroes”

“Break The Curse”

“Condition Red”

“Protector”

“I’ve Been To Hell”

“Atlantis Falling”

Out December 8th via AFM Records, available as 2CD digipak and double vinyl.