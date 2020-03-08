IRON SAVIOR - Multi-Angle Video From Moscow Show Posted

Delta Mekong Concerts has posted multi-angle video from Iron Savior's February 21st show in Moscow, Russia at Arbat Hall. Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Way of the Blade"

"Starlight"

"Roaring Thunder"

"Kill Or Get Killed"

"Gunsmoke"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Beyond the Horizon"

"Break the Curse"

"Never Stop Believing"

"Hall of the Heroes"

"Legends Of Glory"

"Heavy Metal Never Dies"

"The Savior"

"Revenge of the Bride"

"Atlantis Falling"

"Breaking the Law"

Iron Savior frontman / founder Pet Sielck recently checked in with some sad news, but with a light at the end of the tunnel:

"After not feeling well for quite some time, Jan (Sören Eckert / bass) went to hospital right after our show at Knust where he was diagnosed with cancer. He got almost immediate surgery which went totally well and by now there also is an extremely positive prognosis. Docs say that a complete recovery is more than likely and quote the odds near to 100%, so we can rock the stage together for many, many years! Jan has already started his chemotherapy treatment which will take approximately 16 weeks. During that time he cannot perform with us for obvious reason, but Jan Bünning from mighty Paragon will jump in. So no gigs will be canceled, all shows in February will happen as planed and announced! So if you are planning to visit one of our shows, make sure to bring a good load of positive energy for Jan. HEAVY METAL NEVER DIES."

Eckert has posted the following message:

"Well, there it is, that moment when you realize that you have transformed from a spectator to the main character in a TV-hospital-cancer-drama-story-blablabla. Usually it’s always others who have cancer and you would never think that you’d have to deal with it yourself, but sometimes it becomes bitter reality for oneself.

To cut a long story short, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer, already had a very successful surgery and have started chemotherapy last week. The prognosis is very good and the odds for a complete recovery are almost 100%. As a result of these facts I won’t be able to perform with Iron Savior for a couple of months. For sure I didn’t want the band to cancel the four upcoming shows in February 2020, and so we asked our fellow friend Jan Bünning of mighty Paragon, who agreed to fill in for me right away and will take over the bass part for those shows. Thank you Jan for filling in, thank you very much indeed!

Dear friends/fans: please support my bandmates with your positive power. HEAVY METAL NEVER DIES."

I’ll be back!"

Watch for updates and tour news via Iron Savior's official Facebook page here.