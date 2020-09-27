IRON SAVIOR - New Studio Album "Finished Since Yesterday"

Iron Savior frontman / founder Piet Sielck posted the following tease on social media over the weekend:

"Finally, I was able to mow the lawn and listen to the new album, which is finished since yesterday :-). Stay tuned for more updates on this..."

Back in February it was revealed that Iron Savior bassist Jan Sören Eckert had been diagnosed with cancer. He underwent surgery almost immediately and was told the odds for a complete recovery were almost 100%. He has checked in with the following message:

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank all of you out there for your uplifting comments, good thoughts and sympathy during my 'Cancer-Drama' in the last six months. I mean this from the bottom of my heart and soul. I am 100% convinced that your mails and positive energy helped to cure that cancer big time!

It is really amazing,the cancer is gone completely and I'm officially cured.

I will spend the next few month to get rid of some side-effects of the chemo-therapy and looking forward to returning back to my life and stage as soon as possible!

Again: THANK YOU!"

Delta Mekong Concerts has posted multi-angle video from Iron Savior's February 21st show in Moscow, Russia at Arbat Hall. Check it out below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Way of the Blade"

"Starlight"

"Roaring Thunder"

"Kill Or Get Killed"

"Gunsmoke"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Beyond the Horizon"

"Break the Curse"

"Never Stop Believing"

"Hall of the Heroes"

"Legends Of Glory"

"Heavy Metal Never Dies"

"The Savior"

"Revenge of the Bride"

"Atlantis Falling"

"Breaking the Law"