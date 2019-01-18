IRON SAVIOR To Release Kill Or Get Killed Album In March: "Eternal Quest" Song Streaming

German power metal band, Iron Savior, will release their new album, Kill Or Get Killed, On March 8th via AFM Records. You can pre-order the album here, and listen to the new song "Eternal Quest", below.

That Hamburg isn’t only the most beautiful city in the world but also a big stronghold when it comes to power metal should be well know ever since the nineteen eighties. Also every fan of hard, melodic music should be familiar with the band of guitarist and singer Piet Sielck, Iron Savior, who are a known quantity in the metal game.

The band has been continuously releasing albums since its founding in 1996. With twelve albums, several chart entries for example with Titancraft (2016) and nearly 4 million streams for their hymn “Heavy Metal Never Dies”, it is clear that Iron Savior are on the right track with their classic and thrilling metal sound.

Piet and his fellow bandmates are unleashing album number 13, Kill Or Get Killed. Though the artwork and title seem to be unusually grim, the band stay true to their straight to the point guitar solos, perfect hooks, catchy choirs and the characteristic voice of front man Piet himself. This mix makes Kill Or Get Killed an excellent power metal album.

Certainly those ten new songs plus one bonus track are again well produced by band boss Piet, as he is not only guitarist and singer but also owner of the Powerhouse Studios.

Tracklisting:

"Kill Or Get Killed"

"Roaring Thunder"

"Eternal Quest"

"From Dust And Ruble"

"Sinner Or Saint"

"Stand Up And Fight"

"Heroes Ascending"

"Never Stop Believing"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Legends Of Glory"

"Sin City" (AC/DC cover, bonus track)

"Eternal Quest":