IRONFLAME Release Official Video For “Blood Red Cross”

U.S. heavy metal warriors Ironflame have released the official video for "Blood Red Cross," the second single from forthcoming album Blood Red Victory. The video was recorded by Ralf Stadler at 7er Club Mannheim, DE on September 11, 2019.

Recorded, performed, mixed, and mastered by D'Cagna (with guitar leads by Lukas and Scott) at Sacred Sound in Martins Ferry, OH from December 2018 through February 2019, Blood Red Victory finds Ironflame once again brandishing their trademark approach to soaring, triumphant heavy metal hymns. Regarding its subject matter, D'Cagna states, "There is a recurring theme of victory in the lyrics for this album. Some songs have an air of chest-out confidence; others are about overcoming adversaries or even adversity itself. Most have been written from a 'we/us' perspective, which makes the listener feel like, 'We're in this together.'"

Clocking in at ten tracks in just over 50 minutes, Blood Red Victory is sure to be a heavy metal favorite in 2020. As with past efforts from Ironflame, the disc will be a must-have for diehard fanatics of heavy metal's true legacy.

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Evermore”

“Honor Bound”

“Seekers Of The Blade”

“Blood Red Cross”

“On Ashen Wings”

“Graves Of Thunder”

“Grace And Valor”

“Night Queen”

“The Serpent And The Throne”*

“Horns Held High”*

*CD only bonus tracks

"Blood Of The Cross" video:

“Seekers Of The Blade” lyric video: