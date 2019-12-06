IRONFLAME To Release Blood Red Victory In February; First Single Streaming

U.S. heavy metal warriors Ironflame will release its third full-length album, Blood Red Victory, February 7 on Divebomb Records (CD) and Metalworld Switzerland (vinyl and cassette).

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Seekers Of The Blade," is available below.

Recorded, performed, mixed, and mastered by D'Cagna (with guitar leads by Lukas and Scott) at Sacred Sound in Martins Ferry, OH from December 2018 through February 2019, Blood Red Victory finds Ironflame once again brandishing their trademark approach to soaring, triumphant heavy metal hymns. Regarding its subject matter, D'Cagna states, "There is a recurring theme of victory in the lyrics for this album. Some songs have an air of chest-out confidence; others are about overcoming adversaries or even adversity itself. Most have been written from a 'we/us' perspective, which makes the listener feel like, 'We're in this together.'"

Clocking in at 10 tracks in just over 50 minutes, Blood Red Victory is sure to be a heavy metal favorite in 2020. As with past efforts from Ironflame, the disc will be a must-have for diehard fanatics of heavy metal's true legacy.

Tracklisting:

“Gates Of Evermore”

“Honor Bound”

“Seekers Of The Blade”

“Blood Red Cross”

“On Ashen Wings”

“Graves Of Thunder”

“Grace And Valor”

“Night Queen”

“The Serpent And The Throne”*

“Horns Held High”*

*CD only bonus tracks

“Seekers Of The Blade” lyric video: