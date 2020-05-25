Is There A Link Between Metal Fans And Casino Players?

While the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown brought nothing good to any person individually, the sweet sweet data we are able to pull from the rubble is simply magnificent. Some things were already speculated, such as the lack of influence from celebrities. But, there is also some weird info like the connection between being a metalhead and an avid online gambler.

And, while this sounds like a vocal endorsement of moms against rock and roll, or however that movement was called, in fact it is the opposite. It seems like metalheads are the best gamers when it comes to online gambling and inherently comes for the right reasons to online platforms that host such games.

Namely, there is a negative correlation between listening to metal, rock, or punk music and gambling addiction. It seems that those who like the thrill come for the thrill but are not infatuated with it. Metal fans come to have fun and blow off some steam and don’t just burn through the high.

Thrill Makes Strange Bedfellows

It may be true that hindsight is 20/20, but when we think about it, there are a lot of similarities in behavior between those who listen to harder sounds and those who like to test their own odds. Both groups seek the thrill and like testing their comfort zone, which is perfect for both metal music and gambling.

But, metal fans have a distinctive advantage over a regular gambler, especially when it comes to the less spoken but more common aspect of gambling, losing. Because of the cultural stigma, especially in the United States, surrounding those who don’t listen to the choir, there is a toughness learned by metal fans that not always winning can be just as fun as winning big.

The effect of a near miss is also more enticing to those who like their life rougher. As the very idea in many metal songs is that destiny is actively working against us, these occurrences really just prove our inner belief. It is like confirmation bias but for entertainment.

Finally, those who approach the game as a place to test that crushing hand of destiny often leave happier than they came. If they lost, they have proven their point. If they won, well they won money and everyone loves money.

That is probably why so many famous metal icons were avid gamblers, even before the internet allowed everyone to gamble comfortably from any location.

Best Aesthetics Ever!

While the numbers and surveys don’t lie, the researchers might be looking too deep into something that might just be a coincidence. In all honesty, online gambling games with metal music aesthetics do look awesome and it is possible that even those that don’t listen to Motorhead or Shellac.

Because metal music symbolism has that perfect mix of religious symbols and Tolkienesque fantasy ideas it can give some good settings for games, regardless if they are shooters like Doom, or fun and fast spinners like Testament.

You can draw in the ambiance and the feel of both mysticism and danger while playing from the comfort of your couch at home.

Listen While You Play

Online casino gambling has one distinct advantage from a brick and mortar casino, it is not in a brick and mortar casino. You don’t need to suffer the bright lights and pop music if you want to play a fun game.

Even before operators understood the connection between metal fans and gambling a player was able to mute the game music and play some of their own. Regardless if you are with friends or by yourself, you can enjoy your time to the fullest.

And now, when there are games directly marketed towards metal fans like House of Doom, Sabaton, or the aforementioned Testament, you can even check out some new music for free mixed in with the oldies to have a great experience. At some points you will even want to pause with spinning for a moment just to enjoy the riffs.

Shiny Diamonds

The new online games have significantly better odds than a regular casino and almost every hand wins something. Also, there are quasi-skill-based moments where you can stop the spinner where you want to grab diamonds, daemon heads, or some other item that will give you a multiplier or free spins.

In the end, it becomes really, really fun!