ISENMOR Reveal Shieldbrother Album Details

Gewyrdelic dual-violin folk metal band Isenmor has revealed details on their upcoming debut full-length, Shieldbrother, due for release on October 9. Preorders are available on Bandcamp.

Shieldbrother features eight tracks, all self-recorded and mixed, then mastered by the legendary Dan Swanö of Unisound.

“‘Shieldbrother’ was a massive undertaking for Isenmor,” explains guitarist/vocalist Tim Regan. “Since each song has so many layers, to get the whole thing done, we had to divide up the recording into sections. Our bassist Mike Wilson facilitated the vocal, bass and keyboard recordings. Acoustic violins were recorded at violinist Mark Williams’ studio, and Mark also helped produce the drums with drummer David Spencer. I handled recording the guitars. After everything was tracked, I had the monumental task of putting everything together. The result is that every individual piece of the puzzle received very close attention, which in the end gave us a better result than if one person had recorded everything.”

Shieldbrother delivers tales of glory with the triumphant title track “Shieldbrother” and the furious “Furor Teutonicus,” sorrowful tales of woe such as the mournful “Battle Scarred” and the dirge-like “Mount Badon,” a 17-minute epic entitled “Sigurd’s Song,” the obligatory folk metal drinking song (with an Isenmor twist), “Drink To Glory,” and more tales steeped in the myth and history of the dark ages.

Tracklisting:

“Battle Scarred”

“Shieldbrother”

“Mount Badon”

“Furor Teutonics”

“Drink To Glory”

“Kings Of The Cold Mountains”

“Wanderlust”

“Sigurd’s Song”

“Battle Scarred” lyric video: