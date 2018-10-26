ISKALD Premiers "Lysene Som Forsvant" Music Video
October 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
Arctic black metallers, Iskald, have released a video for “Lysene Som Forsvant”, a track from their fifth studio album, Innhøstinga (Norwegian: ‘the Harvest’), released back in August. Watch below.
Tracklisting:
“The Atrocious Horror”
“No Amen”
“Offer Av Livet”
“Even Dawn Drew Twilight”
“Resting…Not In Peace”
“De Siste Vintre”
“From Traitor To Beast”
“Lysene Som Forsvant”
“Innhøstinga”
“Lysene Som Forsvant” video:
“Innhøstinga” lyric video:
“The Atrocious Horror” video: