ISKALD Premiers "Lysene Som Forsvant" Music Video

Arctic black metallers, Iskald, have released a video for “Lysene Som Forsvant”, a track from their fifth studio album, Innhøstinga (Norwegian: ‘the Harvest’), released back in August. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“The Atrocious Horror”

“No Amen”

“Offer Av Livet”

“Even Dawn Drew Twilight”

“Resting…Not In Peace”

“De Siste Vintre”

“From Traitor To Beast”

“Lysene Som Forsvant”

“Innhøstinga”

“Lysene Som Forsvant” video:

“Innhøstinga” lyric video:

“The Atrocious Horror” video: