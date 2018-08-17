ISKALD Release "Innhøstinga" Lyric Video

After four years of silence, the Arctic black metallers Iskald finally return to the battlefield with more fierce and power than ever before. Iskald will release their fifth studio album Innhøstinga (Norwegian: ‘the Harvest’) on August 31st. With this album, Iskald continues their art of cold, intense, yet melodic black metal.

A video for the album's title track “Innhøstinga” is available for streaming below. With its diabolical visuals the video itself harmoniously complements the tense and ominous sound of the track while simultaneously creating the powerful sense of dread. This piece of artwork is created by incredibly talented Costin Chioreanu.

Says the band: "The title track of the new album Innhøstinga (the Harvest) is a groovy, evocative and technical piece of black metal. The exceptional atmosphere and somewhat one of the more different Iskald songs to date. So dwell into the final ritual and behold as the Valkyries haunts the night! Valkyrje høster... Valkyrje kjósa val..."

Tracklisting:

“The Atrocious Horror”

“No Amen”

“Offer Av Livet”

“Even Dawn Drew Twilight”

“Resting…Not In Peace”

“De Siste Vintre”

“From Traitor To Beast”

“Lysene Som Forsvant”

“Innhøstinga”

“Innhøstinga” lyric video:

“The Atrocious Horror” video: