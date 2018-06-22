ISKALD Streaming New Track “Innhøstinga”

After four years of silence, the Arctic black-metallers Iskald finally return to the battlefield with more fierce and power than ever before. Iskald will release their fifth studio album Innhøstinga (Norwegian: ‘the Harvest’) on August 31st. With this album, Iskald continues their art of cold, intense, yet melodic black metal.

The album track “Innhøstinga” is available for streaming below.

The band has commented: "Finally the day has come and with great pride we will raise our glasses and present Innhøstinga to you, our first album in over 4 years. Thanks for waiting, and thanks for your passion and dedication. We promise it was worth the wait. Enjoy our new single and music video dropping soon, while bracing for the harvest to come...As you sow so shall you reap!"

Tracklisting:

“The Atrocious Horror”

“No Amen”

“Offer Av Livet”

“Even Dawn Drew Twilight”

“Resting…Not In Peace”

“De Siste Vintre”

“From Traitor To Beast”

“Lysene Som Forsvant”

“Innhøstinga”

“Innhøstinga”:

“The Atrocious Horror” video: