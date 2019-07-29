Israel's SALEM Announce Passing Of Former Guitarist / Bassist MICHAEL GOLDSTEIN

Michael Goldstein, who was Israeli extreme metal band Salem's guitarist from 1985–1988, and then their bassist from 1988 - 2013, has passed away.

A message from the band states: "It is with deepest pain and sadness that we inform you that our Brother, Friend, and member Michael Goldstein passed away last night. May his soul rest in peace. Our condolences go out to his wife and family."

(Photo - Shaked Hetzroni)