ISSA Debuts "Run With The Pack" Music Video

Issa's brand new album, Run With The Pack, is out now. Order the album here, and watch a music video for the title track below.

Run With The Pack is Issa's fifth studio album, another quality outing of classic melodic rock/AOR with huge vocals, layers of keyboards and massive guitars. Reminiscent of bands such as Heart and Saraya, with a 21st century production and great songwriting and arrangements, this time Issa goes in a heavier and more rocking direction. Run With The Pack also offers a special treat in the form of a duet with Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies, ex-Journey) on the beautiful song “Sacrifice Me” (video below).

Helped by producer, and keyboard player, Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Jorn) and some killer musicians such as Simone Mularoni (DGM) on guitar, Marco Di Salvia (Kee Of Hearts) on drums, Andrea “ToWer" Torricini (Vision Divine) on bass, Issa has crafted a superb album which offers soaring and instantly likeable hooklines, solid guitar riffs and a crisp sound.

Run With The Pack tracklisting:

"Am I Losin’ You"

"Run With The Pack"

"Sacrifice Me"

"How Long"

"The Sound Of Yesterday"

"Come Back Again"

"Talk To Your Heart"

"Bittersweet"

"Closer To You"

"Irreplaceable"

"Everything To Me"

"Run With The Pack" video:

"Sacrifice Me" video:

"Come Back Again" video:

Lineup:

Issa Oversveen - vocals

Simone Mularoni - guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - keyboards

Andrea “ToWer" Torricini - bass

Marco Di Salvia - drums