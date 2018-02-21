ISSA To Release Run With The Pack Album In April; "Come Back Again" Video Streaming

Issa's brand new album, Run With The Pack, will be released on April 20th. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the album track "Come Back Again" below.

Run With The Pack is Issa's fifth studio album, another quality outing of classic melodic rock/AOR with huge vocals, layers of keyboards and massive guitars. Reminiscent of bands such as Heart and Saraya, with a 21st century production and great songwriting and arrangements, this time Issa goes in a heavier and more rocking direction. Run With The Pack also offers a special treat in the form of a duet with Deen Castronovo (Revolution Saints, The Dead Daisies, ex-Journey) on the beautiful song “Sacrifice Me”.

Issa says. “I really can't wait for everybody to hear this album, it's been a real labour of love. This album has taken me back to my roots. The feel of the songs are just what got me into music in the first place. The album has got it all - edgy, dark and full of attitude on one hand, but also the classic larger than life ballads which I love so much. I've been very privileged to sing a duet with Deen Castronovo and there are some really great songwriters who contributed to the record! When I get asked what my favourite song is I really don't know... you decide!!!!"

Helped by producer, and keyboard player, Alessandro Del Vecchio (Hardline, Jorn) and some killer musicians such as Simone Mularoni (DGM) on guitar, Marco Di Salvia (Kee Of Hearts) on drums, Andrea “ToWer" Torricini (Vision Divine) on bass, Issa has crafted a superb album which offers soaring and instantly likeable hooklines, solid guitar riffs and a crisp sound. This album is going to be a 2018 Melodic Rock Album of the Year contender!

Run With The Pack tracklisting:

"Am I Losin’ You"

"Run With The Pack"

"Sacrifice Me"

"How Long"

"The Sound Of Yesterday"

"Come Back Again"

"Talk To Your Heart"

"Bittersweet"

"Closer To You"

"Irreplaceable"

"Everything To Me"

"Come Back Again" video:

Lineup:

Issa Oversveen - vocals

Simone Mularoni - guitars

Alessandro Del Vecchio - keyboards

Andrea “ToWer" Torricini - bass

Marco Di Salvia - drums