Italian Doom/Death Metallers TETHRA Unleash First Teaser For New Album, Empire Of The Void

December 26, 2019, 14 minutes ago

news tethra heavy metal

Italian Doom/Death Metallers TETHRA Unleash First Teaser For New Album, Empire Of The Void

Italy's Tethra will release their new album, Empire Of The Void, on March 20th 2020 via Black Lion Records. The concept around this new work focuses on the duality between what is hidden inside the depths of the human soul and the vastness of sidereal space, both empires of the void. Check out an official teaser:

Empire Of The Void was recorded and mixed from August to November 2019 at Elnor Studios by Matt Stancioiu and mastered at Priory Recordings Studios by Greg Chandler (Esoteric). View the artwork, created by Korvo, and tracklisting below:

"Cosmosgenesis"
"Cold Blue Nebula"
"Gravity Pt. I Ascension"
"Gravity Pt. II Aeons Adrift"
"Gravity Pt. III Ultimo Baluardo
"Empire Of The Void"
"Space Oddity" (David Bowie cover - CD only)
"A Light Year Breath" feat. Gogo Melone
"Dying Signal"
"Ison"

For further details, visit Tethra on Facebook.



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews