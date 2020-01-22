Italian Doom / Death Metallers TETHRA Unleash New Single / Video "Cold Blue Nebula"

Italy's Tethra will release their new album, Empire Of The Void, on March 20th, 2020 via Black Lion Records. The concept around this new work focuses on the duality between what is hidden inside the depths of the human soul and the vastness of sidereal space, both empires of the void. Check out their first single / video from the record, "Cold Blue Nebula", below.

Empire Of The Void was recorded and mixed from August to November 2019 at Elnor Studios by Matt Stancioiu and mastered at Priory Recordings Studios by Greg Chandler (Esoteric). View the artwork, created by Korvo, and tracklisting below:

"Cosmosgenesis"

"Cold Blue Nebula"

"Gravity Pt. I Ascension"

"Gravity Pt. II Aeons Adrift"

"Gravity Pt. III Ultimo Baluardo"

"Empire Of The Void"

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie cover - CD only)

"A Light Year Breath" feat. Gogo Melone

"Dying Signal"

"Ison"

