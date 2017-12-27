Italy's AEREN Release "Breath Of Air" Music Video

December 27, 2017, 7 hours ago

Italian rockers, Aeren, have released a video for "Breath Of Air", one of the featured tracks on their forthcoming album, Breakthru. Watch the clip below.

The album is due for release worldwide via Sliptrick Records on March 6th. The song itself tackles the subject of air pollution and the dramatic effect it’s been having on the world’s population. It features Aeren in somber mood for the opening moments until "Breath Of Air" kicks in with the band in strong, hard hitting, melodic form.

Aeren are:

Silvia Galetta - Vocals
Simone D’Andria - Guitar
Simone Solidoro - Bass/Piano/Keyboards
Cosimo De Marco - Drums

